Hawke’s Bay A&P Show loses a day, new features to be added

Crowds at last year's Hawke's Bay Show at Tomoana Showgrounds, Hastings. Photo / NZME

The Hawke’s Bay Show will enter its next decade cut from three days to two as the A&P societies network continues to grapple with hard times throughout the country.

The decision about the show, which last year marked 160 years and this year will be held on the Thursday and Friday of October 24-25, was announced by the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society at the end of a weekend which saw national umbrella organisation the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) mark its centenary.

Challenging times, particularly major shows which have held the Royal Show title over the years, have been highlighted by the Hawke’s Bay society’s need to sell its Tomoana showgrounds, which it did to the Hastings District Council two years ago, and the Canterbury A&P Association’s decision not to go ahead this year with its New Zealand Agricultural Show, in Show Week in November.

Some of the events associated with the Canterbury show will still be held.

The Hawke’s Bay society now plans to pack three days of events into two days, including horse showing and equestrian events which attract hundreds of horses, ponies and riders to the venue which also stages the Horse of the Year Show each March.

Society general manager Elisha Milmine says that although the show has been shortened, organisers are striving to keep all the favourite attractions and activities while adding “even more new and exciting features”, with possibilities freestyle motocross will be on the programme and that axe sports will return.

There were will be a growing focus on educational and careers, on schools day on the Thursday and particularly around horticulture, but Milmine said the society is keen to partner with other organisations who might want to showcase events at the show.

A&P shows throughout the country have faced the constant need to rethink and diversify, in some cases shedding some traditional stock classes during changes in the rural sector, while also facing competition from other specialised events, such as Fieldays, dispersing the trade and commercial exhibitors.

Hawke’s Bay jettisoned the sheep section in 2011 but restored some classes when it became home of the RAS Royal Show from 2015 to 2019, an arrangement brought to an end by the Covid-19 crisis.

The show has suffered further through the rural impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

