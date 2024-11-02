A southerly change will bring the threat for showers today, followed by cooler, and generally dry, conditions for tomorrow (Sunday). pic.twitter.com/lZz4QVDy5t — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 1, 2024

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti told the Herald a front was pushing over New Zealand today and tomorrow, keeping temperatures down until the middle of the coming week.

“Behind that front today and tomorrow is a high-pressure system, and that will bring some fairly fine conditions,” Shiviti said.

“As the week goes on, we’re expecting temperatures to rise slightly. On Thursday, we expect areas like Masterton to hit 24C, Taumaranui as well.

“There are some quite warm areas in the South Island too, with Alexandra to hit 26C on Thursday.”

‘More widespread dry conditions than what is typical for La Nina’ - Niwa

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said there was just over a 50% chance La Nina would develop by the end of the year.

Nov-Jan Seasonal Climate Outlook:



A La Niña Watch remains in effect



Air temperatures are very likely to be above average across NZ



Most regions to see near normal to below normal rainfall



Short and sharp rain events for parts of the NI

“However, this event is likely to be weak and short-lived and might stay below traditional La Nina thresholds,” Niwa’s outlook summary said.

“There are indications for more widespread dry conditions than what is typical for La Nina across much of New Zealand, especially at the beginning of the three-month outlook period [November-January].

“Rainfall is most likely to be near normal in the east of the North Island, and about equally likely to be near normal or below normal for all remaining regions of the country,” Niwa said.

There is an increased chance of more days above 25C than “normal” from November through January due to a potential prevalence of northeasterly winds, Niwa said.

However, La Nina-like conditions could bring short, intense rain events for the north of the North Island and eastern parts of both islands, Niwa said.

