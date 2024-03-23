The world premiere of the most recent James Bond film No Time To Die, in London in September 2021. Photo / AP

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the latest actor reportedly offered a licence to kill and succeed Daniel Craig as the new James Bond.

The Kick-Ass star is no stranger to action movies and at 33 is a good age to join the franchise, as producers likely want a 10-year commitment to the role.

Since Craig announced that he was hanging up his tuxedo after five outings as 007 — the last being No Time to Die in 2021 — there has been frenzied speculation over which actor will take the coveted role.

Bond producers have not commented on the Taylor-Johnson rumours.

Speculating about the next Bond is a frequent subject (sometimes even before the job is available), leading British actors to adopt various strategies and responses when the topic comes up.

One of the foremost names in the frame over the past few years has been Idris Elba, although producer Barbara Broccoli said in 2022 that the Luther star had ruled himself out.

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role of James Bond for the film series, taking over from Daniel Craig. Photo / AP

“He apparently has said he’s out,” she told the Associated Press. “We love Idris and he’s been a wonderful friend and we love him as an actor. But I think he feels like a, you know, 10- or 12-year commitment or 15-year commitment might be a bit too much for him.”

“You know, it’s a rumour that’s stuck with me,” Elba said in 2023. “I think I’m the most famous ‘Bond’ actor that never actually played the part. So, what can I say? I’ll take that.”

Elba has high profile fans including Matt Damon. “I think he’s brilliant. I’ll watch him in anything and he makes everything he’s in better and he would make that franchise better.”

Inception and Dunkirk star Tom Hardy was touted as the next Bond in 2015, though he claimed to have “heard nothing” about press speculation.

“I think answering something like that means immediately you’re out of the running. So there goes my spot,” he joked.

Luke Evans, who has starred in a wide variety of movies and TV series from The Hobbit to Beauty and the Beast, to Nine Perfect Strangers, felt his dream of playing Bond has slipped away.

“By the time they cast it again, I’ll be too old,” the 44-year-old actor told AP in 2022.

Richard Madden brushed off rumours about his involvement in Bond at a press conference for Rocket Man in Cannes in 2019.

Actor Daniel Craig arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie Spectre in Berlin in 2015. Photo / AP

“It’s very flattering to be involved in that conversation at all. But it’s all just talk and I’m sure next week you’ll be someone different,” he laughed.

Other names connected with the role in recent years include Rege-Jean Page, who shot to fame in Bridgerton as the Duke of Hastings, Theo James, who earned an Emmy nomination for his role in The White Lotus, and Henry Golding, star of Crazy Rich Asians.

Every time Golding has appeared on a red carpet wearing a tuxedo, rumours swirl about him being the next 007, but he remains tight-lipped.

“It’s a cultural icon. That’s all I can say,” he smiled.