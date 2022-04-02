Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage on their wedding day. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage on their wedding day. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, requested Dr Dre be played at her wedding.

The former "Suits" actress married Prince Harry in 2018 and actor Idris Elba, who was the DJ for the couple's post-ceremony celebrations at Windsor Castle, revealed she had a particular request for one song she wanted him to play.

Discussing key moments of his life while co-hosting BBC Radio 1Xtra's "Rap Show" in an appearance airing on Saturday, the "Luther" star was asked what the guests danced to at the royal wedding.

He replied: "'Still Dre' by Dr Dre went off! It was Meghan's choice."

The 49-year-old actor previously revealed Beyonce was one of the artists featured on a playlist of songs which Meghan had suggested he play for their guests.

Idris Elba was the DJ at the wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking in 2019 shortly after he'd revealed he was given a playlist, he said: "There's always Beyonce on the playlist. You already know that! You already know that!

"Everyone's talking about the playlist. I let the cat out of the bag didn't I? Just a little bit."

Despite DJing at lots of high-profile gigs over the years, Idris previously admitted the royal wedding was the "most stressful".

He explained: "This wasn't like my cousin's wedding. This wasn't at the community hall — the reception. This was a big, big deal. They're good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure."

Dr Dre performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Photo / Getty Images

Idris has previously defended Harry and Meghan - who have children Archie, 2, and Lili, 9 months, together - after they conducted a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" star spoke out to show his support for the couple following the backlash they received in some quarters after Meghan shared her experience of joining the British Royal Family, including allegations of casual racism and an admission she felt suicidal because of her mental health struggles.

He said: "I will say that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel, you cannot take someone's voice away, that's what we have to communicate."