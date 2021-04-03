Bridgerton: Heartthrob Rege-Jean Page opens up about leaving the show

Bridgerton trailer. Video / Netflix

Rege-Jean Page always knew he'd only be in Bridgerton for one season.

The 31-year-old actor - who plays the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix period drama - insists he would have always left the show after its first series but is excited to see the show "roll on" into the future.

Speaking about the show, he said: "It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year. [I thought] 'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the 'Bridgerton' family rolls on ... One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that ... we're going to have the marriage and the baby," he said.

The actor insisted he has "nothing but excitement" for the show to return.

Although he will still live in the show's fictional world, Rege-Jean Page won't be back for season two of Bridgerton. Photo / Supplied

He added to Variety of the future: "I have nothing but excitement for 'Bridgerton' continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing."

Meanwhile, it was previously confirmed Rege-Jean will not return for the second series of the popular Netflix show, much to the disappointment of many fans.

In a statement, the show's producers said: "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

The couple became instant fan favourites during season one. Photo / Supplied

"We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."