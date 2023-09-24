A-list celebrities are making their opinions known when it comes to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce. Photo / AP

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce appears to be the talk of the town, and now it seems Hollywood stars are weighing in.

Last week, actress Jessica Chastain made her allegiance to former co-star Turner known when she reposted a tweet first made by feminist author Roxane Gay in support of the Game of Thrones actress.

“The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers, is fascinating,” the original tweet read.

“And holding the children’s passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh,” Gay’s post continued, as she added in a second tweet, “And the thing is, these are not people I know or follow. I just read the ‘news’. He has handled this so badly that now I’m paying attention.”

While Chastain didn’t explicitly share her views, she reshared the tweet, writing “The Oracle” and tagging Gay.

The actress isn’t the only one to show support for Turner. Elsewhere, comedian Kathy Griffin took to Instagram, where she shared a 2009 clip of herself mocking the Jonas Brothers. Filmed during a past stand-up set, she dubbed the brothers “embarrassing” and boldly stated she “didn’t buy them as sex symbols”.

“Well, well, well … What else is there to say? The House Griffin knows no queen but the queen in the North, whose name is Stark. #TeamSophie,” Griffin captioned the post. “All I can say is this is from 2009 and I was right.”

Meanwhile, Turner appears to have found support in another of Jonas’ exes, Taylor Swift, as the pair were spotted getting dinner together in New York just last week.

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner step out together in New York. pic.twitter.com/WIkx2Ei7fX — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2023

It comes after news the Game of Thrones actress is suing her estranged husband mere weeks after he filed for divorce. Legal documents filed in Manhattan on September 21 and obtained by TMZ reveal Turner has claimed the former couple’s daughters, Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old girl whose name hasn’t been publicly disclosed, are being wrongfully retained in New York City.

Turner reportedly wants the girls to return to her “forever home” in England and insisted the former couple decided in April that the UK would be their “permanent home”. The documents also state Turner and Jonas regularly discussed their desire to raise the children and have them attend school there because they felt England was a safe place to raise them.

Jonas responded by slamming his ex-wife’s claims that he “abducted” their children, with a representative for the star stating the singer was seeking “shared parenting” with Turner, saying: “The children were not abducted,” reports Daily Mail.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,” the representative added.

He went on to say Jonas “already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie”.