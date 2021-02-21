Sticky Pineapple Pork Ribs with Summer Salad + Video

Homemade ribs are delicious and very easy to make. We like ours with sweet, juicy pineapple and a fresh summery salad. Feel free to pop some garlic bread in the oven, to soak up the sweet goodness.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 60 mins
Serves: 6
1.6 kg Pure South Apple Tree Farms Pork Ribs
Ingredients
Marinade
|Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
|1
|Dole Golden Pineapple, cut into chunks
|1 Tbsp
|Apple Cider Vinegar
|½ cup
|Superb Herb Fennel, roughly chopped
|3
|garlic cloves
|1 Tbsp
|honey
|1 tsp
|salt
Salad
|¼ cup
|Superb Herb Fennel, roughly chopped
|¼ cup
|Superb Herb Mint, roughly chopped
|1
|NZ Avocado, sliced
|1
|fennel bulb, sliced thinly
|1
|orange, cut into segments
|4
|radishes, quartered
|½
|red onion, sliced thinly
Salad dressing
|½
|orange, juice only
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil with Lemon Zest
|2 tsp
|runny honey
|1 clove
|garlic, crushed
|Salt and pepper, to taste
Garlic bread, to serve (optional)
Directions
- Add all marinade ingredients to a blender and blitz until smooth. Place ribs in a deep oven-proof dish and pour marinade over. Let sit for at least 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Roast ribs for 60 minutes, basting every 15 minutes. After 30 minutes turn the ribs, add ½ cup of water to the pan and cover with tinfoil (optional), then roast for the remaining 30 minutes, until cooked and golden brown (the pork juices should run clear when cooked).
- Mix salad dressing ingredients together and season with salt and pepper. Toss salad ingredients with dressing.
- Serve delicious pineapple ribs with fresh salad and garlic bread (optional).