Sticky Pineapple Pork Ribs with Summer Salad + Video

Homemade ribs are delicious and very easy to make. We like ours with sweet, juicy pineapple and a fresh summery salad. Feel free to pop some garlic bread in the oven, to soak up the sweet goodness.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 60 mins
Serves: 6

1.6 kg Pure South Apple Tree Farms Pork Ribs

Ingredients

Marinade

Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
1Dole Golden Pineapple, cut into chunks
1 TbspApple Cider Vinegar
½ cupSuperb Herb Fennel, roughly chopped
3garlic cloves
1 Tbsphoney
1 tspsalt

Salad

¼ cupSuperb Herb Fennel, roughly chopped
¼ cupSuperb Herb Mint, roughly chopped
1NZ Avocado, sliced
1fennel bulb, sliced thinly
1orange, cut into segments
4radishes, quartered
½red onion, sliced thinly

Salad dressing

½orange, juice only
2 TbspOlivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil with Lemon Zest
2 tsprunny honey
1 clovegarlic, crushed
Salt and pepper, to taste

Garlic bread, to serve (optional)

Directions

  1. Add all marinade ingredients to a blender and blitz until smooth. Place ribs in a deep oven-proof dish and pour marinade over. Let sit for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Roast ribs for 60 minutes, basting every 15 minutes. After 30 minutes turn the ribs, add ½ cup of water to the pan and cover with tinfoil (optional), then roast for the remaining 30 minutes, until cooked and golden brown (the pork juices should run clear when cooked).
  3. Mix salad dressing ingredients together and season with salt and pepper. Toss salad ingredients with dressing.
  4. Serve delicious pineapple ribs with fresh salad and garlic bread (optional).
Sticky Pineapple Pork Ribs with Summer Salad. Image / Supplied.
Sticky Pineapple Pork Ribs with Summer Salad. Image / Supplied.

