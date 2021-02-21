Sticky Pineapple Pork Ribs with Summer Salad + Video

Add all marinade ingredients to a blender and blitz until smooth. Place ribs in a deep oven-proof dish and pour marinade over. Let sit for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Roast ribs for 60 minutes, basting every 15 minutes. After 30 minutes turn the ribs, add ½ cup of water to the pan and cover with tinfoil (optional), then roast for the remaining 30 minutes, until cooked and golden brown (the pork juices should run clear when cooked).