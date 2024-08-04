Advertisement
Thai Coconut Poached Fish

Spicy Thai basil provides an aromatic background to this recipe. Its hint of licorice combines well with the richness of coconut cream but doesn’t overwhelm the fish.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

For the poaching liquid:

1 tbspcoconut cooking oil
1onion, diced
1 stalkcelery, diced
4 clovesgarlic, sliced
2 tinsTrident Coconut Cream
4 cupswater
1/2 tbspfish sauce
1/2 tbsplime juice
2tsp salt
1 tsppepper
600gpumpkin, sliced in 1cm thick pieces
600gwhite fish fillets
1/2 cupThai basil leaves (Vietnamese mint works well too)
400gTrident Hokkien Noodles

Garnish

Thaibasil leaves
Chilli,thinly sliced - optional
1lime, quartered
Method

  1. Heat coconut oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.
  2. Sauté the onion, celery and garlic for 1 minute. Add the rest of the poaching liquid ingredients, place the lid on and bring to a simmer.
  3. Add the pumpkin slices and Thai basil and cook for 10 minutes.
  4. Add a bit more water if required, taste the liquid and adjust seasoning before adding the fish fillets. Cook for a further 10 minutes or until the fish is cooked through but doesn’t fall apart.
  5. Mix the noodles in and warm the lid off for 5 minutes before serving.
  6. Garnish with fresh Thai basil leaves, chilli and lime.

