Thai Coconut Poached Fish

Heat coconut oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.

Sauté the onion, celery and garlic for 1 minute. Add the rest of the poaching liquid ingredients, place the lid on and bring to a simmer.

Add the pumpkin slices and Thai basil and cook for 10 minutes.

Add a bit more water if required, taste the liquid and adjust seasoning before adding the fish fillets. Cook for a further 10 minutes or until the fish is cooked through but doesn’t fall apart.

Mix the noodles in and warm the lid off for 5 minutes before serving.