Fish Baguette with Tartare Sauce

Treat yourself at lunchtime! Take a few minutes to put this fish baguette together for a change from an ordinary salad or sandwich. Delicious using homemade tartare sauce.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
|4
|United Fish Co. New Zealand Dory Crumbed Fish Fillets
|4
|mini soft baguettes
|1 cup
|lettuce, shredded
|4 slices
|Dairy Works natural cheddar cheese slices
|Homemade
|tartare sauce
Method
- Cook the fish fillets as per packet instructions.
- Warm baguettes in the microwave for 20s so they stay soft and slice in half.
- To assemble, top the bottom half of the baguette with shredded lettuce. Place a fish fillet and cheese. Add a good dollop of tartar sauce and place the top baguette. Devour!
Homemade Tartare Sauce
Tartare sauce is always the perfect accompaniment to crispy battered fish and you can mix it up in no time at all.
|2/3 cup
|mayonnaise
|1 tsp
|Delmaine Dijon Mustard
|1 tbsp
|Delmaine Gherkins, finely chopped
|1 tbsp
|Delmaine Capers, finely chopped
|2 tbsp
|Superb Herb Dill*, finely chopped
|2 tbsp
|Superb Herb Parsley, finely chopped
|1/2 tsp
|Delmaine Worcestershire Sauce
|1 tbsp
|lemon juice, more if you like it sharper
Method
- Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until combined.
*Substitute dill with fennel fronds or use dried dill if you don’t have fresh dill.