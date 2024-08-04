Fish Baguette with Tartare Sauce

Treat yourself at lunchtime! Take a few minutes to put this fish baguette together for a change from an ordinary salad or sandwich. Delicious using homemade tartare sauce.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 United Fish Co. New Zealand Dory Crumbed Fish Fillets 4 mini soft baguettes 1 cup lettuce, shredded 4 slices Dairy Works natural cheddar cheese slices Homemade tartare sauce

Method

Cook the fish fillets as per packet instructions. Warm baguettes in the microwave for 20s so they stay soft and slice in half. To assemble, top the bottom half of the baguette with shredded lettuce. Place a fish fillet and cheese. Add a good dollop of tartar sauce and place the top baguette. Devour!

Homemade Tartare Sauce

Tartare sauce is always the perfect accompaniment to crispy battered fish and you can mix it up in no time at all.

2/3 cup mayonnaise 1 tsp Delmaine Dijon Mustard 1 tbsp Delmaine Gherkins, finely chopped 1 tbsp Delmaine Capers, finely chopped 2 tbsp Superb Herb Dill*, finely chopped 2 tbsp Superb Herb Parsley, finely chopped 1/2 tsp Delmaine Worcestershire Sauce 1 tbsp lemon juice, more if you like it sharper

Method

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until combined.

*Substitute dill with fennel fronds or use dried dill if you don’t have fresh dill.