Gluten Free Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken

These tasty little nuggets use cornmeal flour in the coating so are safe for anyone with a gluten intolerance.
Ingredients:
|2 large
|free range chicken breasts
|1 cup
|plain Greek yoghurt
|1
|egg
For the crumb
|2 cups
|FreshLife Cornmeal flour
|1 tsp
|mixed herbs
|1 ½ tsp
|paprika
|1 tsp
|salt
|1 tsp
|oregano
|½ tsp
|garlic powder
|½ tsp
|onion powder
|¼ tsp
|mustard powder
|¼ tsp
|black pepper
Method
- Cut the chicken into small bite size pieces. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
- In a large bowl, beat together the yoghurt and egg. Add the chopped chicken and mix until well coated. Set aside for 15 minutes.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the FreshLife cornmeal flour, herbs, spices, salt and pepper.
- Place a small handful of chicken pieces into the cornmeal flour and toss about to coat evenly. Transfer to a large plate.
- Repeat till all the chicken pieces have been crumbed.
To cook in the air fryer:
- It may be necessary to cook in batches depending on the size of your airfyer. Lay the chicken pieces into the air fryer in a single layer.
- Spray with a generous amount of oil. Cook at 200 degrees Celsius for 8-10 minutes.
- Shaking at the halfway cooking mark.
To Bake in the oven:
- Lay the chicken pieces onto a line baking tray in a single layer. Spray the chicken with a generous amount of oil. Bake in a preheated oven at 200 degrees for 15 minutes.
- Turning the popcorn chicken at the halfway cooking mark.
- Cooking time may vary depending on the size of the chicken pieces. To check the chicken is cooked cut open and check the inside is white and firm.