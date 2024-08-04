Gluten Free Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken

Cut the chicken into small bite size pieces. Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

In a large bowl, beat together the yoghurt and egg. Add the chopped chicken and mix until well coated. Set aside for 15 minutes.

In a separate bowl, mix together the FreshLife cornmeal flour, herbs, spices, salt and pepper.

Place a small handful of chicken pieces into the cornmeal flour and toss about to coat evenly. Transfer to a large plate.