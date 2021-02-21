Honey and Rosemary Chicken Kebabs with Hasselback Roast Veges + Video

Preheat the oven to 200C. Using a sharp knife make several parallel slits ½cm apart in the kumara, carrots and beetroot, leaving ½ cm at the bottom unsliced. Place veges on a lined baking tray.

In a small bowl mix honey, oil, mustard, chopped rosemary, salt and pepper. Brush over vegetables and bake for 50 minutes.

When the vegetables have 25 minutes to go place chicken kebabs on a shallow lined baking tray, drizzle with oil and bake for 20-25 minutes, turning once.