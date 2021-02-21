Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sponsored

Honey and Rosemary Chicken Kebabs with Hasselback Roast Veges + Video

Honey and Rosemary Chicken Kebabs with Hasselback Roast Veges + Video

Honey and Rosemary Chicken Kebabs with Hasselback Roast Veges. Image / Supplied.

Honey and rosemary are a winning combination. We love these honey rosemary kebabs with fun hasselback vegetables for a nourishing balanced meal.

Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 50 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

Hasselback veges

2 smallkumara
2 largecarrots
2 wholebeetroot
1 Tbsprunny honey
2 TbspOlivado Infused Avocado Oil & Rosemary
1 Tbspwholegrain mustard
3 TbspSuperb Herb Rosemary, chopped
Salt and pepper

Kebabs

8Waitoa Honey & Rosemary Chicken Kebabs (1 pack)
1 TbspOlivado Infused Avocado Oil & Rosemary

Pesto sauce and green salad, to serve (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Using a sharp knife make several parallel slits ½cm apart in the kumara, carrots and beetroot, leaving ½ cm at the bottom unsliced. Place veges on a lined baking tray.
  2. In a small bowl mix honey, oil, mustard, chopped rosemary, salt and pepper. Brush over vegetables and bake for 50 minutes.
  3. When the vegetables have 25 minutes to go place chicken kebabs on a shallow lined baking tray, drizzle with oil and bake for 20-25 minutes, turning once.
  4. Serve chicken with pesto (optional), hasselback veges and a green salad (optional).
Honey and Rosemary Chicken Kebabs with Hasselback Roast Veges. Image / Supplied.
Honey and Rosemary Chicken Kebabs with Hasselback Roast Veges. Image / Supplied.

Collections you may like

Summer berry recipes
Eatwell

Summer berry recipes

Quick Read

Raspberries, blackberries and blueberries... make the most of this summer bounty.

Pomegranate recipes
Eatwell

Pomegranate recipes

Quick Read

Pomegranate seeds add a gorgeous pop of colour to countless sweet and savoury dishes.

Recipes supplied by