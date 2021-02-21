Honey and Rosemary Chicken Kebabs with Hasselback Roast Veges + Video

Honey and rosemary are a winning combination. We love these honey rosemary kebabs with fun hasselback vegetables for a nourishing balanced meal.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 50 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Hasselback veges
|2 small
|kumara
|2 large
|carrots
|2 whole
|beetroot
|1 Tbsp
|runny honey
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado Infused Avocado Oil & Rosemary
|1 Tbsp
|wholegrain mustard
|3 Tbsp
|Superb Herb Rosemary, chopped
|Salt and pepper
Kebabs
|8
|Waitoa Honey & Rosemary Chicken Kebabs (1 pack)
|1 Tbsp
|Olivado Infused Avocado Oil & Rosemary
Pesto sauce and green salad, to serve (optional)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200C. Using a sharp knife make several parallel slits ½cm apart in the kumara, carrots and beetroot, leaving ½ cm at the bottom unsliced. Place veges on a lined baking tray.
- In a small bowl mix honey, oil, mustard, chopped rosemary, salt and pepper. Brush over vegetables and bake for 50 minutes.
- When the vegetables have 25 minutes to go place chicken kebabs on a shallow lined baking tray, drizzle with oil and bake for 20-25 minutes, turning once.
- Serve chicken with pesto (optional), hasselback veges and a green salad (optional).