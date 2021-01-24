Website of the Year

Fragrant Stir Fry Lamb with Coconut Rice + Video

This lamb stir fry recipe with colourful capsicum and shiitake mushrooms is quick to cook.

This lamb stir fry recipe with colourful capsicum and shiitake mushrooms is quick to cook. Serve with coconut flavoured rice. You can easily make this meal gluten-free by using gluten-free soy sauce.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

1 TbspOlivado Coconut Oil
1green capsicum, sliced
1red capsicum, sliced
1yellow capsicum, sliced
100gshiitake mushrooms, sliced
500gPure South Butterfl ied Lamb Leg, sliced into strips
1 Tbspcurry powder
to tasteSalt and black pepper
1 Tbspsoy sauce
½ cupSuperb Herb Coriander, roughly chopped, plus extra

Coconut Rice

2 cupslong grain rice
1 cancoconut milk
1 cupwater
1 tspsalt
1 tspsugar
3 TbspFresh Life Coconut Chips, toasted

Directions

  1. For the lamb stir fry: Heat cooking oil in a wok or a large fry pan over high heat. Stir fry capsicums for 1 minute. Add shiitake mushrooms and stir fry for another 1 minute. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
  2. Add a little more oil in the same pan. Stir fry lamb. When the colour of the meat changes, return the capsicum mixture in the pan. Sprinkle the curry powder all over and stir through.
  3. Add salt, pepper and soy sauce, then stir through the chopped coriander.
  4. For the coconut rice: In a medium-sized pot, rinse rice until the water runs clear. Drain, then add coconut milk, water, salt and sugar. Cook the rice over high heat, once boiling turn heat down to low-medium and cook with the lid on for 10 minutes, or until nearly all the liquid has been absorbed. Pop the lid on, turn on the heat, then leave for 10 minutes to absorb. Once ready to serve, fluff rice then sprinkle with coconut chips.
  5. Serve lamb stir fry with the coconut rice and fresh coriander.

