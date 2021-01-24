Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies + Video

Coconut flour is naturally gluten free and full of fibre. Baking with it is different from using regular flour as it soaks up a lot of liquid. We love these quick and easy cookies with fudgy hazelnut and cocoa spread and chocolate chips. They're perfect for kids' lunch boxes — if you don't eat them straight away.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 10 mins
Makes: 12
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread
|2
|Woodland Free Range Eggs
|¼ cup
|sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado Macadamia Oil
|½ cup
|Fresh Life Gluten Free Coconut Flour
|½ tsp
|baking soda
|¼ tsp
|salt
|½ cup
|chocolate chips
|Salt (optional)
Equipment
KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer
Descriptions
- Preheat the oven to 180°c. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper.
- Add spread, eggs, sugar and oil to a bowl and beat until light and smooth.
- Add coconut flour, baking soda and salt. Stir well, then fold in chocolate chips.
- With wet hands or a wet spoon roll tablespoon amounts into balls and place spaced apart on the prepared baking trays. Lightly press the cookies with a fork. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until lightly browned (the cookies will harden as they cool). Leave to cool for a few minutes, sprinkle with salt (optional), then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.