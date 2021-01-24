Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies + Video

Coconut flour is naturally gluten free and full of fibre. Baking with it is different from using regular flour as it soaks up a lot of liquid. We love these quick and easy cookies with fudgy hazelnut and cocoa spread and chocolate chips. They're perfect for kids' lunch boxes — if you don't eat them straight away.

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Makes: 12

Ingredients

½ cup Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread 2 Woodland Free Range Eggs ¼ cup sugar 2 Tbsp Olivado Macadamia Oil ½ cup Fresh Life Gluten Free Coconut Flour ½ tsp baking soda ¼ tsp salt ½ cup chocolate chips Salt (optional)

Equipment

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer

Descriptions