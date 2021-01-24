Website of the Year

Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies + Video

We love these quick and easy cookies with fudgy hazelnut and cocoa spread and chocolate chip.

Coconut flour is naturally gluten free and full of fibre. Baking with it is different from using regular flour as it soaks up a lot of liquid. We love these quick and easy cookies with fudgy hazelnut and cocoa spread and chocolate chips. They're perfect for kids' lunch boxes — if you don't eat them straight away.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 10 mins
Makes: 12

Ingredients

½ cupHazelnut and Cocoa Spread
2Woodland Free Range Eggs
¼ cupsugar
2 TbspOlivado Macadamia Oil
½ cupFresh Life Gluten Free Coconut Flour
½ tspbaking soda
¼ tspsalt
½ cupchocolate chips
Salt (optional)

Equipment

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer

Descriptions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°c. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper.
  2. Add spread, eggs, sugar and oil to a bowl and beat until light and smooth.
  3. Add coconut flour, baking soda and salt. Stir well, then fold in chocolate chips.
  4. With wet hands or a wet spoon roll tablespoon amounts into balls and place spaced apart on the prepared baking trays. Lightly press the cookies with a fork. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until lightly browned (the cookies will harden as they cool). Leave to cool for a few minutes, sprinkle with salt (optional), then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

