Beef Rendang + Video

You can make this absolutely delectable Malaysian style rendang curry without too many

special ingredients. Prepare the rendang paste and place into the slow cooker with beef and

coconut milk, then let the slow cooker do its job.

Prep time: 20 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients

800g Pure South Beef Rump, cut into 3-4cm chunks 2 Tbsp brown sugar 2 Tbsp white wine 3 Superb Herb lemongrass stalks, bruised and chopped 4cm fresh ginger, peeled 4 garlic cloves, peeled 100g Fresh Life Cashews, soaked in boiling water, then drained 2 red chillies, chopped 2 Tbsp Olivado Extra Virgin Coconut Oil 2 cans coconut milk 3 Tbsp curry powder Salt and pepper

To serve:

Coconut rice

Handful Fresh Life Cashews, toasted

Handful Superb Herb Coriander

Equipment:

KitchenAid cordless 5 cup food chopper

Descriptions