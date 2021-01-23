Beef Rendang + Video

You can make this absolutely delectable Malaysian style rendang curry without too many
special ingredients. Prepare the rendang paste and place into the slow cooker with beef and
coconut milk, then let the slow cooker do its job.
Prep time: 20 mins
Serves: 6
Ingredients
|800g
|Pure South Beef Rump, cut into 3-4cm chunks
|2 Tbsp
|brown sugar
|2 Tbsp
|white wine
|3
|Superb Herb lemongrass stalks, bruised and chopped
|4cm
|fresh ginger, peeled
|4
|garlic cloves, peeled
|100g
|Fresh Life Cashews, soaked in boiling water, then drained
|2
|red chillies, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
|2 cans
|coconut milk
|3 Tbsp
|curry powder
|Salt and pepper
To serve:
Coconut rice
Handful Fresh Life Cashews, toasted
Handful Superb Herb Coriander
Equipment:
KitchenAid cordless 5 cup food chopper
Descriptions
- Sprinkle sugar over beef, then drizzle with wine. Leave to marinate for 20 minutes.
- In a food processor, process lemongrass, ginger, garlic, cashews, chilli and coconut oil.
- Add enough coconut milk, one spoonful at a time, until the mixture becomes loose paste.
- Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Brown beef all over, add the paste, curry powder, then pour remaining coconut milk in. Transfer to a slow cooker and cook on high for 4-6 hours. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Serve with coconut rice, hot paratha (optional), topped with cashews and coriander.