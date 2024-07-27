Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why I hope Tindall’s The Warehouse takeover is a winner this time - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
6 mins to read
Sir Stephen Tindall has attempted to privatise The Warehouse before, with a similar bid in 2006.

Sir Stephen Tindall has attempted to privatise The Warehouse before, with a similar bid in 2006.

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Sir Stephen Tindall and Adamantem Capital have proposed an offer of $1.50-$1.70 to takeover The Warehouse Group.
  • This is Tindall’s second attempt to privatise The Warehouse after a similar bid in 2006.
  • Shares in The Warehouse hit an all-time low of 95c prior to the offer in early July.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business