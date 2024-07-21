Sir Stephen Tindall and private equity firm make offer for shares in The Warehouse

The Warehouse shares last traded at $1.16. Photo / Alex Cairns

Sir Stephen Tindall, founder of the retail giant The Warehouse, and a private equity firm have approached the company to buy up shares in the business.

In the notice to the Stock Exchange, The Warehouse told its shareholders and other stakeholders that it had received the approach from Tindall and Adamantem Capital Partners

It told shareholders not to sell their shares.

The board of directors cautions shareholders that the approach received did not constitute an offer by any person to acquire the business of the company or shares of the company, and that it, and any consideration of other alternatives, may not result in any proposal.

“The company will update the market as appropriate of relevant developments.”