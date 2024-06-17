Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Warehouse Group slims down its management structure

BusinessDesk
2 mins to read
After profits plunged, The Warehouse Group has created five new leadership roles reporting to the CEO.

After profits plunged, The Warehouse Group has created five new leadership roles reporting to the CEO.

The Warehouse Group is thinning out its management structure as it refocuses on three core brands.

Interim chief executive John Journee announced the disestablishment of six of its nine group executive leadership roles

”We’re not

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business