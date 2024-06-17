The Warehouse Group slims down its management structure

After profits plunged, The Warehouse Group has created five new leadership roles reporting to the CEO.

The Warehouse Group is thinning out its management structure as it refocuses on three core brands.

Interim chief executive John Journee announced the disestablishment of six of its nine group executive leadership roles

”We’re not where we need to be, and we must act decisively to fix that,” he said in a statement.

“We need to be leaner and focused on our core brands – The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery and Noel Leeming.”

The move follows the sudden departure of CEO Nick Grayston last month following plunging profits.

Chief sales and customer officer Jonathan Waecker and chief information officer Edwin Gear will be leaving the group by mid-September.

The group has created five new leadership roles reporting to the CEO, including a dedicated chief operating officer for Noel Leeming.

Four of the appointments are in-house with a fifth role as executive general manager of marketing and digital for The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery yet to be filled.

Jason Bell will be the COO for Noel Leeming.

The three other positions for The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery are Ian Carter as executive general manager for operations, Tania Benyon as executive general manager of merchandise and Mark Anderton as executive general manager of supply chain and sourcing.

”These changes are the first step for us to simplify and streamline our operating model, reduce cost and sharpen the focus on our core brands. We’re taking quick and decisive action to improve our performance and better serve our customers,” Journee said.