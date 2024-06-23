Warehouse earnings forecast plunges, tough retail environment blamed

The Warehouse has downgraded its earnings forecast for the current financial year. Photo / NZME

The Warehouse’s earnings forecast for the current year has plunged, based on tough trading conditions seen over the fourth quarter.

The retail group said it expects 2024 sales from continuing operations to be between 6-7 per cent lower than the prior year, and for its earnings before interest and tax - excluding the loss from discontinued operations and any potential restructuring costs - to be in the range of $22 million to $30m, compared to $83.4m last year.

“Continuing operations” excludes Torpedo7 - which has sold for $1 in February - but includes results from TheMarket.com, which it wants to sell.

The group said retail trading across New Zealand was challenging with increasingly subdued consumer demand further compounded by mild winter weather, resulting in lower than anticipated fourth quarter sales.

Interim chief executive John Journee said retail across New Zealand was under pressure, and The Warehouse was no exception.

“Market conditions and cost of living pressures have continued to be challenging into our fourth quarter and we expect these conditions to continue through to our year-end,” he said.

“We are taking decisive action internally to address areas we can improve,” Journee said.

The company was exercising tighter cost control and there was a “laser focus” on the core brands - The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery and Noel Leeming.

The group will report its results for the July year on September 26.

The Warehouse posted a $24m loss for the six months to January.

Journee replaced Nick Grayston, who was brought in to turn the company around in 2016.

Grayston resigned in May, with the company saying “fresh energy” was needed for a change in direction.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.