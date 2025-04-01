Stoneman said creditors voted for the company to be placed into liquidation at the watershed meeting on March 27.

“We progressively closed the stores during the voluntary administration after we sold through all stock that the company had on hand at the time of our appointment, with the last stores closing on February 21, 2025,” Stoneman told the Herald.

The first liquidator’s report is expected tomorrow.

A note on Body Shop NZ’s website, which has closed down, says: “All retail locations are now permanently closed, and our online store is no longer processing orders”.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers for your unwavering support throughout the years. Your passion for our products and ethical values has meant everything to us.”

Body Shop NZ was placed into administration after no buyer was found for the New Zealand arm of the business following the sale of its United Kingdom parent company’s assets last year.

“The Body Shop NZ’s UK parent company was placed into administration in February 2024. Following this, the assets of the Body Shop International were largely sold by the administrators in September 2024. This sale excluded the Body Shop NZ business,” Stoneman and Jackson said at the time.

“A buyer for the business has not been found, leading to the appointment of administrators. We are working closely with the management team to develop a strategy to sell all stock and begin to wind down the business.”

According to the Guardian, the Body Shop International’s assets were acquired by a consortium led by British cosmetics tycoon Mike Jatania and his venture capital firm Aurea Group.

This included its UK stores and control of outposts in Australia and North America for an undisclosed sum.

Since rescuing the business, Body Shop has had somewhat of a revival, achieving £2 million in profit on £28m of sales in their first three months, the Guardian reported.

