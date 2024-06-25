Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Inside Economics: The Temu effect buried in GDP data, the shocking cost of building houses, UK’s nasty inflation surprise... and why we might be in for the same

Liam Dann
By
11 mins to read
New Zealanders are buying more goods from online companies such as Temu. Photo / FT montage, Getty Images

New Zealanders are buying more goods from online companies such as Temu. Photo / FT montage, Getty Images

OPINION

Welcome to Inside Economics. Every week, I take a deeper dive into some of the more left-field economic news you may have missed.

To sign up to my weekly newsletter, click on nzherald.co.nz and select “My newsletters”. For a step-by-step guide, click here.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business