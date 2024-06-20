Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Liam Dann: Recession or not, economic downturn will get worse before it gets better

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
The construction industry has seen a sharp downturn in the first quarter of 2024. Photo / Jason Dorday

The construction industry has seen a sharp downturn in the first quarter of 2024. Photo / Jason Dorday

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

If Kiwis needed a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business