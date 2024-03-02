Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

OCR pain: Why do we always have to suffer through this? - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Central banks are in a global race to get inflation under control. The Reserve Bank of NZ was first to hike amid Covid, but it may be the last to cut. Video / NZ Herald / Carson Bluck / Getty

OPINION

If you have a big mortgage and are refixing any time soon then you could forgiven for being a bit baffled by headlines suggesting the Reserve Bank’s “dovish” tilt was good news for homeowners.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business