Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

China’s deflation worsens as economic pressures mount

Financial Times
By Thomas Hale
3 mins to read
China, the world’s second-largest economy, is grappling with worsening deflation. Photo / 123rf

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is grappling with worsening deflation. Photo / 123rf

China’s consumer prices fell 0.5 per cent year-on-year in November, the sharpest decline in three years as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with worsening deflation.

Consumer prices dropped by more than the 0.2 per cent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business