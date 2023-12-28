Voyager 2023 media awards
Why education reforms will be the most important change this government makes - Matthew Hooton

By
6 mins to read
Matthew Hooton says Partnership schools are key to improving New Zealand's education system. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

The Coalition’s most important reforms in 2024 will not concern tax, housing, resource management or even race relations. They will happen in schools.

New Zealanders have finally woken up to a quarter of a

