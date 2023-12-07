Voyager 2023 media awards
This Government’s most important minister isn’t Christopher Luxon or Nicola Willis - Matthew Hooton

Focus Live: Christopher Luxon makes first speech to Parliament as new PM. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

National Party high-flyer Erica Stanford is probably the most important minister in the new Government.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ December 20 mini-Budget will reveal whether we pay $20 a week

