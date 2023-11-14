Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Leaving home: Record net migration loss of NZ citizens in year to September

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
There have been 23 consecutive months of net migration losses of New Zealand citizens to September 2023. Photo / Getty Images

There have been 23 consecutive months of net migration losses of New Zealand citizens to September 2023. Photo / Getty Images

There was a record net migration loss of 44,800 New Zealand citizens in the September 2023 year as young Kiwis headed off on their OE in the wake of the pandemic border closures.

This net

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business