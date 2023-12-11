The immigration boom continues as New Zealand recorded a net migration gain of 128,900 in the October 2023 year.

New Zealand’s immigration boom continues to smash all records, with 245,600 migrant arrivals and a net migration gain of 128,900 in the October 2023 year - the highest on record for an annual period, Stats NZ said today.

The provisional net migration gain of 128,900 in the year ended October 2023 was made up of a net loss of 44,500 New Zealand citizens, which was more than offset by a net gain of 173,400 non-New Zealand citizens.

For non-New Zealand citizens, the net migration gain of 173,400 in the October 2023 year compares with a net migration gain of 22,600 in the October 2022 year. It is also above the long-term average for October years (pre-Covid 2002–2019) of 48,000 a year.

Citizens of India, the Philippines, China, Fiji, and South Africa drove net migration gains in the October 2023 year.

The net migration loss of 44,500 New Zealand citizens in the October 2023 year was also provisionally a new annual record – narrowly exceeding the previous record of 44,400 in the February 2012 year.

The average annual net migration loss of New Zealand citizens was 25,200 in the October years 2002–2014, and 4,100 in the October years 2015–2019.

There have now been 19 consecutive months of net migration gains of non-New Zealand citizens - from April 2022, amounting to 203,100.

This net migration gain compares with a net migration loss of 32,300 non-New Zealand citizens in the 24 months from April 2020 to March 2022, when Covid-19-related border and travel restrictions were in place.

There has been 24 consecutive months of net migration losses of New Zealand citizens to October 2023, amounting to 67,000. This follows 27 months of mainly net migration gains of New Zealand citizens, amounting to 32,100.

Tourism arrivals recovering

Meanwhile, short term overseas visitor (tourist) arrivals were 226,000 in the October 2023 month, up 64,300 from the October 2022 month. That represented 80 percent of the pre-COVID-19 number of 283,800 in October 2019, Stats NZ said.

The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

China (up 13,900)

Australia (up 7,100)

United States (up 6,100)

India (up 4,400)

Korea (up 3,600).







