Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Wellington bars Rubix and SugarWoods in liquidation as local economy bites

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The site of SugarWoods bar on Courtenay Place, Wellington. Photo / Google Maps

The site of SugarWoods bar on Courtenay Place, Wellington. Photo / Google Maps

Two Wellington City bars are in liquidation, with declining foot traffic along Courtenay Place cited as one factor.

SugarWoods Limited, which operated Rubix Bar and SugarWoods Bar, was placed into liquidation on August 13 at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business