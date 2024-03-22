Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Roxy & Everybody’s liquidation: What went wrong and how much does it owe?

Cameron Smith
By
3 mins to read
Roxy, the popular downtown Auckland club, closed its doors in February.

Roxy, the popular downtown Auckland club, closed its doors in February.

The first liquidator’s report on two popular downtown Auckland entertainment venues, Everybody’s and Roxy, shows the company owes more than $1.3 million to staff, creditors and the Inland Revenue Department.

Leh1 Limited, trading as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business