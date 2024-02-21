Auckland bar Everybody’s and nightclub Roxy close their doors permanently

Roxy nightclub on Fort Lane has closed its doors along with bar and eatery Everybody’s.

Downtown Auckland bar and eatery Everybody’s and its sister venue, nightclub Roxy, have closed their doors permanently, citing tough trading conditions.

In a post to Instagram, the venue blamed Covid, lockdowns, flood damage and violence in the area.

“It is with great sadness that Everybody’s & Roxy was forced to close their doors permanently yesterday (20 Feb),” the post reads.

“Although it will not be a surprise to anyone who understands how tough trading conditions have been for the hospitality world for the past 4 years, it was still a shock to us. We had been fighting so hard to make what we were doing better, despite all the headwinds, however, yesterday those winds blew us over.”

The post said there had been incredible highs and lows for the business in its more than 12 years on Auckland’s Fort Lane.

“The highs came from the amazing customers over the years, and the incredible people involved all the way through… this is the joy of serving people and creating memories.

“The lows however were just as frequent… Covid and the lockdowns hit… losing our lifeblood of office workers, function goers, tourists and visitors starved the city of its oxygen.

“The barren landscape was then filled with violence, pushing the younger generations to avoid the city, and the late-night trade, which was our bastion, became an anchor dragging further into the sea.”