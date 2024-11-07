US Fed eases rates with quarter-point cut

The US Federal Reserve shrugged off political uncertainty in Washington and moved ahead with a quarter-point rate cut on Thursday, easing monetary policy further as inflation continues to cool.
Policymakers voted unanimously to lower the central bank’s key lending rate to between 4.50% and 4.75%, the Fed announced in a statement.
“Labour market conditions have generally eased” since earlier in the year, the Fed said, noting ongoing progress to bring inflation down toward the bank’s long-term target of 2%.
The rate cut builds on the Fed’s action in September, when it kicked off its easing cycle with a large reduction of half a percentage point, and pencilled in additional cuts for this year.
The Fed’s favoured inflation gauge eased to 2.1% in September, while economic growth has remained robust.