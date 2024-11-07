Advertisement
US Fed eases rates with quarter-point cut

AFP
The US has avoided a recession, achieved a near perfect labour market and interest rate cuts are underway. But are investors factoring in all the risks, including an election?

The US Federal Reserve shrugged off political uncertainty in Washington and moved ahead with a quarter-point rate cut on Thursday, easing monetary policy further as inflation continues to cool.

Policymakers voted unanimously to lower the central bank’s key lending rate to between 4.50% and 4.75%, the Fed announced in a statement.

“Labour market conditions have generally eased” since earlier in the year, the Fed said, noting ongoing progress to bring inflation down toward the bank’s long-term target of 2%.

The rate cut builds on the Fed’s action in September, when it kicked off its easing cycle with a large reduction of half a percentage point, and pencilled in additional cuts for this year.

The Fed’s favoured inflation gauge eased to 2.1% in September, while economic growth has remained robust.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell is expected to be quizzed about the economic impact of Republican Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential race. Photo / Al Drago, Bloomberg via Getty Images
The labour market has also stayed strong overall, despite a sharp hiring slowdown last month attributed in large part to adverse weather conditions and a labour strike.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell faces questions from reporters and is expected to be quizzed about the economic impact of Republican Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential race.

