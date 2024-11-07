US Fed eases rates with quarter-point cut

The US has avoided a recession, achieved a near perfect labour market and interest rate cuts are underway. But are investors factoring in all the risks, including an election?

The US Federal Reserve shrugged off political uncertainty in Washington and moved ahead with a quarter-point rate cut on Thursday, easing monetary policy further as inflation continues to cool.

Policymakers voted unanimously to lower the central bank’s key lending rate to between 4.50% and 4.75%, the Fed announced in a statement.

“Labour market conditions have generally eased” since earlier in the year, the Fed said, noting ongoing progress to bring inflation down toward the bank’s long-term target of 2%.

The rate cut builds on the Fed’s action in September, when it kicked off its easing cycle with a large reduction of half a percentage point, and pencilled in additional cuts for this year.

The Fed’s favoured inflation gauge eased to 2.1% in September, while economic growth has remained robust.