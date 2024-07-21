“Supply and demand is running through the wholesale price and that’s what we are seeing,” he said.

Meridian has already taken advantage of a demand response deal it signed with the country’s biggest power user - the NZAS - which runs the Tiwai Point aluminum smelter.

The deal means Meridian can ask NZAS to reduce consumption when conditions are tight.

High wholesale prices generally don’t flow through directly to retail customers because of the way power companies hedge their exposures internally.

However, high prices can affect industrial users, depending on their own hedging arrangements and exposure to the spot market.

Gas prices have been elevated, particularly since the release of a report by MBIE earlier this month which said production is expected to drop below demand over the next three years.

The department’s data showed the country’s gas reserves will produce 10 petajoules (PJ) less than recent demand levels for “at least” the next three years.

Spot gas now trades at around $30 to $40 a gigajoule, well up from around $10 to $12 four to five years ago.

Genesis said all three of its coal and gas-fired Rankines at Huntly have been running hard to meet demand.

“The need for all three Rankines has been exacerbated by the low lake level at our Tekapo Hydro Scheme and the constrained gas supply, which means we’ve only been able to run Unit 5 at its mid-range (around 50%),” a spokesperson said.

Genesis Energy's Huntly Power Station. Photo / NZME

The company said ongoing operation of the third Rankine was contingent on ongoing staffing, unit reliability and fuel availability.

Genesis said it was comfortable with lake levels at its Tongariro and Waikaremoana hydro schemes.

“However the current high wholesale prices are reflective of low hydro levels nationally, and the gas supply shortage.”

Genesis said in its regular operational report that additional thermal generation from Huntly was required throughout the fourth quarter to June.

As a result, coal supply at Huntly had declined to 231 kilotonnes (kT) in the quarter.

Additional coal supplies have been purchased and the first imports were delivered to Huntly in July.

Genesis intends to hold a stockpile of about 350kT.

Meridian said in the month to July 10, national hydro storage went from 72 per cent to 65 per cent of the historical average.

South Island storage decreased to 64 per cent of the average and North Island storage increased to 72% of the average.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.