The department’s data showed the country’s gas reserves will produce 10 petajoules (PJ) less than recent demand levels for “at least” the next three years.
Spot gas now trades at around $30 to $40 a gigajoule, well up from around $10 to $12 four to five years ago.
Genesis said all three of its coal and gas-fired Rankines at Huntly have been running hard to meet demand.
“The need for all three Rankines has been exacerbated by the low lake level at our Tekapo Hydro Scheme and the constrained gas supply, which means we’ve only been able to run Unit 5 at its mid-range (around 50%),” a spokesperson said.
The company said ongoing operation of the third Rankine was contingent on ongoing staffing, unit reliability and fuel availability.