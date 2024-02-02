Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ needs to up its power game this winter, Transpower warns

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
Transpower says more investment is needed to keep the lights on.

Transpower says more investment is needed to keep the lights on.

National grid operator Transpower says New Zealand needs to up its investment in flexible power systems if it is to meet increased demand this winter.

The state-owned company has called for a step-change in investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business