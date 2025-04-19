Advertisement
NZ’s infrastructure crisis: Unlocking Crown assets for renewal – Roger Partridge

By Roger Partridge
Opinion by Roger Partridge
Roger Partridge is chairman and a co-founder of The New Zealand Initiative.

Imagine owning a fortune in investments while lacking the ready cash to fix your crumbling house. That is New Zealand’s position today. The country faces a projected $210 billion infrastructure deficit, with congested roads, ageing water systems and inadequate healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, the

