Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What Crown assets should we sell? - Dr Bryce Wilkinson

By Dr Bryce Wilkinson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Crown owns a lot of things, including about 40% of all land in New Zealand, plus other assets like state houses, hospitals, schools, and many businesses. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Crown owns a lot of things, including about 40% of all land in New Zealand, plus other assets like state houses, hospitals, schools, and many businesses. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Dr Bryce Wilkinson
Senior fellow at The New Zealand Initiative

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The government valued its assets at $571 billion last June.
  • That averages out at over $275,000 per household.
  • Between 1988 and 1999, the government sold 30 major enterprises and earned $19b (in the money of that time).

Imagine if your household owned a share in many valuable things - houses, businesses, forests, and more - worth about $275,000.

But the income you were getting was meagre.

Now, imagine you had borrowed a lot of money to buy these things, and the interest payments

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business