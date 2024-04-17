Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Transpower warns of supply risk, despite last week’s deluge

Jamie Gray
By
5 mins to read
Transpower says New Zealand still faces power supply risk.

Transpower says New Zealand still faces power supply risk.

The New Zealand electricity system still faces supply risk, even though last week’s heavy rain restored key South Island hydro lake levels to normal.

Transpower said the system typically faces two types of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business