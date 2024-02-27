Spark said around 31 per cent of its broadband customers were now on fixed-wireless plans. Photo / File

Spark’s adjusted net profit fell 4.8 per cent to $157 million for the first half of its FY2024 financial year, but adjusted ebitdai was up and the telco reaffirmed its full-year earnings and dividend guidance.

Numbers for the first half of FY2023 were inflated by the sale of 70 per cent of Spark’s cell tower network to a Canadian investment fund for $911m.

Without adjusting for that windfall, net profit was down 81.8 per cent.

“NPAT [net profit] is further adjusted for the tax effect of the net gain on sale of the TowerCo transaction and the Spark Sport provision [a previously flagged $52m] totalling $168m,” Spark said.

In July last year, Spark offloaded the bulk of its sports streaming operation to TVNZ, with the telco pledging to pay the tab for rights through to 2028.

Similarly, ebitdai (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and impairment) fell 49.1 per cent to $530m, but was up 3.9 per cent on an adjusted basis.

And while revenue fell 22 per cent to $530m, it was up 3.9 per cent discounting last year’s tower proceeds.

A first-half dividend of 13.5 cents per share was declared and Spark reaffirmed its full-year dividend target of 27.5cps.

As analysts expected, mobile was the strong point, with mobile services revenue up 6.3 per cent to $510m.

Broadband revenue was down 1.3 per cent to $309m.

Spark said around 31 per cent of its broadband customers were now on fixed-wireless plans, which are higher margin because they cut Chorus out of the loop.

Spark said cloud had returned to growth but that total IT services revenue was flat at $345m with digital health revenues down, “primarily due to lower public sector demand”.

Within that headline $345m IT services number, data centre revenue was up 38.5 per cent to $18m, while “high-tech”, including the telco’s internet of things (IoT) and AI operations, was up 12.9 per cent to $35m while digital health - a standout performer last year - was down 8.7 per cent to $42m.

Spark shares closed on Tuesday at $5.08.

The stock is it up 1.6 per cent over the past 12 months.

Ahead of today’s results, Morningstar had a three-star rating and a $4.90 fair valuation estimate.

Jarden had a neutral rating and a 12-month target of $4.95.

And Forsyth Barr had a neutral rating and a target price of $5.30.

