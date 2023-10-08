Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Infratil’s CDC Data Centres gets another valuation hike, Auckland plans expanded

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
CDC's Hobsonville 1 data centre in northwest Auckland. Photo / Chris Keall

CDC's Hobsonville 1 data centre in northwest Auckland. Photo / Chris Keall

The valuation of Infratil’s 48 per cent stake in CDC Data Centres has been hiked again - this time by A$448 million ($467m).

Infratil has also revealed yet another increase to CDC’s construction ambitions in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business