Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Spark says it’ll be first to deliver a pure hit of 5G

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
5G stand-alone means 5G-enabled cell towers will connect back into a 5G core, resulting in an end-to-end 5G network. Photo / 123RF

5G stand-alone means 5G-enabled cell towers will connect back into a 5G core, resulting in an end-to-end 5G network. Photo / 123RF

Spark says it’s poised to be the first telco in New Zealand to deliver a pure 5G connection without any slower, laggier 4G link in the chain.

The telco has kicked off an upgrade to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business