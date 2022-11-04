Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Spark stands by $911m celltower sale at shareholder meeting

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
CEO Jolie Holdson on Spark's full-year result and the year ahead. Video / Dean Purcell

CEO Jolie Holdson on Spark's full-year result and the year ahead. Video / Dean Purcell

Spark stood by its recent cell tower sale at its annual shareholder meeting after criticism from the floor.

In July, the telco sold a 70 per cent stake in its cell site network to a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business