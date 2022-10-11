Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

'Confusing' marketing: Commerce Commission asks telcos to make four changes

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Image / 123rf

Image / 123rf

A market watchdog is asking telcos to make four changes to the way they market their plans.

At the moment when people look for a new mobile or broadband plan, "There can be a disconnect

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business