Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Staff layoffs at MYOB NZ as firm restructures support division

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
MYOB is a accounting software company. Photo / 123RF

MYOB is a accounting software company. Photo / 123RF

Staff at MYOB's New Zealand operation fear significant layoffs - with some roles outsourced to Manila, according to insiders - as the firm rejigs its support.

A spokesman for the accounting software company confirmed a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business