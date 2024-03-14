Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Spark staff were called to restructuring meetings this morning. The telco says higher labour costs are not sustainable and that technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) would feature in an efficiency drive.

An insider said that 22 marketing roles could go as part of a pivot to more of a business focus. He said no product roles were on the line.

The telco’s 2023 annual report said it had 5432 employees.

Spark would not say how many roles were potentially impacted.

“We don’t have further details to share at this time as we are focusing on consulting with our people first and foremost,” a spokeswoman said.

“At our first-half results at the end of March, we shared that we would be making changes to our operating model to align it to our new strategy and improve efficiency.”

Chief executive Jolie Hodson told the Herald after the half-year result that between simplification, “digitising customer journeys” and AI measures, the company was on track to achieve its target of $40 million to $60m in cost savings for the full year. No company-wide consultation was underway at the time.

Rise in labour costs ‘not sustainable’

“Over the first six months of our financial year, our labour costs have increased and in the context of a tough operating environment with ongoing cost inflation, this is not sustainable,” the Spark spokeswoman said this morning.

“Changes to our operating model will look different in different parts of the business - in some areas we will need to invest for growth and in other areas we will look at how we can be more efficient by removing duplication, working differently or leveraging new technologies like AI.”

The insider said a wider restructure would see five “tribes” in Spark’s “Agile” business structure reduced to three, which he said would be “household”, “SME” and “future”.

After a general announcement, staff were called into “chapter” meetings. In Agile-speak, chapters are subsets of tribes, the insider said. The set-up is designed to get staff from different departments working together.

Spark’s restructure follows similar exercises at Chorus, One NZ (which coincided with a tangle with unionised staff seeking a 10 per cent pay rise) and the tech sector, broadcast media and corporate New Zealand as a whole.

The telco’s adjusted net profit fell 4.8 per cent to $157m for the first half of its FY2024 financial year, but adjusted ebitda was up and the telco reaffirmed its full-year earnings and dividend guidance.

Spark’s wage bill was up 4 per cent, which was pinned on pay rises in a tight labour market.

Shares were recently trading at $4.97. The stock is up 0.3 per cent over the past year.

The telco is set to move around 1800 Auckland staff into the $650m Fifty Albert building, due to open in 2025.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.