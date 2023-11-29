Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Chorus lay-offs: Dozens of staff to lose jobs as firm moves from ultrafast broadband network builder to operator

Shayne Currie
By
5 mins to read
Chorus vehicles and workers are a common sight on New Zealand roads.

Chorus vehicles and workers are a common sight on New Zealand roads.

Dozens of jobs at ultrafast broadband (UFB) network operator Chorus are being cut as the company further embraces a new operating model, the company has confirmed.

With New Zealand’s ultrafast broadband network build

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business