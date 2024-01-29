Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

One NZ confirms staff cuts, continues talks with union over work-from-home reduction, 10pc pay rise

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
One NZ's headquarters at Smales Farm on Auckland's North Shore.

One NZ's headquarters at Smales Farm on Auckland's North Shore.

Unite Union says “north of 100″ jobs are on the line at One NZ in an ongoing consultation process. The telco won’t confirm numbers but earlier CEO Jason Paris said a“limited number’ of its 2500

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business