Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

One NZ valuation hiked by $1 billion, boosting Infratil’s interim profit

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes at the firm's Wellington headquarters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes at the firm's Wellington headquarters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Infratil’s interim profit doubled to $1.2 billion in the six months to September 30, driven by a $1.1b increase in One NZ’s valuation.

Proportionate ebitdaf* - or Infratil’s share of the operating earnings generated by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business