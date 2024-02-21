Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

SkyCity Entertainment investor presentation focuses on regulatory, compliance matters

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Investors are ditching SkyCity’s stock as its gambling business becomes unpalatable for many. Its chairman addresses the major issues putting pressure on its price. Video / NZ Herald

Updates on regulatory and compliance moves against SkyCity Entertainment Group were a focus of its presentation to investors in its interim result out today.

The company faces action from regulators here and in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business