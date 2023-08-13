SkyCity Adelaide was accused of systemic non-compliance with anti-money laundering rules. Photo / Joe Nes

SkyCity Entertainment has provided $49 million in its accounts to cover a civil court penalty over its Adelaide casino’s alleged anti-money laundering failures.

The company said this was an accounting provision in the case being brought against it by an Australian financial regulator.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (Austrac) accused the casino giant of serious and systemic non-compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism rules.

Each of the contraventions alleged by the centre attracts a maximum civil penalty of between A$18 million and A$22.2 million.

Austrac alleged SkyCity Adelaide contravened the law on an innumerable number of occasions, so it is not possible to determine a maximum penalty for the alleged breaches.

The proceedings were at a relatively early stage and SkyCity Adelaide was working towards agreeing facts and potential admissions before the Federal Court identified how to navigate any remaining disputed issues.

SkyCity said estimating the potential exposure to penalties with any degree of accuracy was challenging, given the outcome depended on some unknown factors.

The size of any penalty could vary materially from the amount of the provision.

The timing of any civil penalty to be paid by SkyCity Adelaide was also unclear, the company said today.

The provision has been made to meet accounting standards.

“This provision is an estimate of the potential exposure to penalties and legal costs associated with the proceedings, and considers a wide range of parameters that could potentially be considered by Austrac and the court,” Skycity said.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 23 years, has won many awards, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.