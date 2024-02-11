The company said it was “disappointed” it had not met the standard to which it needed to hold itself. Photo / Getty Images

Gaming regulator the Department of Internal Affairs plans to prosecute NZX-listed SkyCity Entertainment Group and SkyCity Management, which holds the licences for the Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown operations.

The court action, revealed in ASX and NZ market filings by SkyCity, is for allegations the company breached the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act.

An investor conference call is planned for 11am today, when management would speak about the announcement.

The company said today it was “disappointed” it had not met the standard to which it needed to hold itself.

The gaming giant would engage with the department on proposed proceedings, to resolve these matters expeditiously.

Given that the matter will be before the court, it would be inappropriate for SkyCity to comment further at this stage, it said.

The move follows a review of SkyCity Management’s compliance with the act.

“In the event the department’s claim was to be accepted in whole or in part by the High Court, Skycity Management would be subject to a civil penalty to be imposed by the court as set out in subpart 3 of the act. Under the act and relevant case law, SkyCity and the department assess SkyCity’s maximum liability in relation to these claims as being $8 million in aggregate.

“SkyCity is committed to continuing to uplift its processes and systems, particularly with respect to AML/CFT and host responsibility matters,” it said.

