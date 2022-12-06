Riverside, SkyCity Adelaide where the company built a huge new hotel. Photo / supplied

SkyCity Entertainment Group is facing court action from an Australian regulator for alleged failures at SkyCity Adelaide.

The company told the NZX today that the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre is taking it to court today.

Austrac is the federal agency responsible for detecting, deterring and disrupting criminal abuse of the financial system to protect the community from serious and organised crime.

“SkyCity Entertainment Group has been informed by Austrac that it intends to file civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia on December 7 against SkyCity Adelaide, the operator of the SkyCity Adelaide casino in South Australia, alleging contraventions of SkyCity Adelaide’s obligations under the Australian Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006,” the statement said.

That follows an investigation that began last June, it said.

Documents on the civil proceedings will be on Austrac’s web page once they have been lodged with the court, SkyCity said.

“SkyCity Adelaide will continue to cooperate with Austrac more generally, particularly in the ongoing implementation of enhancements to its Adelaide AML/CTF control frameworks as outlined in SkyCity’s FY22 annual report,” the company said today.

Analysts are factoring in a potential A$50 million ($54.5m) of fines from after state and federal investigations - but say this might be conservative and more might need to be paid.

Jarden analysts Adrian Allbon and Jason Cao said this was the amount they anticipated might be due in 2024 by the business.

Austrac has previously said it had identified potential non-compliance by SkyCity Adelaide.

Allbon and Cao said SkyCity chairman Julian Cook cited the matter at last month’s annual meeting, “noting SkyCity continues to respond to both Austrac and South Australia state regulator inquiries but also too early to say anything definitive on where these may go. We have factored in A$50m of fines across both reviews, paid in full year 2024 estimated”.

In 2021, Austrac announced that SkyCity Adelaide and some other casino operators in that country were being investigated for non-compliance with legislation designed to counter money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The A$50m was potentially conservative when compared to the A$300m factored into Jarden’s Star Entertainment Group estimates for the New South Wales state fine of A$100m ($109m), estimated Queensland state fine which Jardens put at a potential A$100m and estimated Austrac fine of A$100m, which in total equate to around 15 per cent of Star Entertainment Group revenues, the kiwi analysts said.



